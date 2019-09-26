Tories rally round Johnson

MPs Lucy Allan, Philip Dunne and Glynne Davies all said the Supreme Court decision should be respected.

But concerns were also expressed about what it meant for the relationship between the Government, Parliament and the judiciary.

Ms Allan, MP for Telford, said the Government could not have known in advance how the Supreme Court would have viewed the decision to prorogue Parliament.

"No one is suggesting that Government should have known what the Supreme Court would decide, given their finding was unprecedented," she said.

Mr Dunne said the decision raised huge implications about the future role of the judiciary with regards to the constitution.

Mr Davies said that while he respected the decision of the court, he strongly disagreed with it.

Nicola Lowery, chairman of Telford Conservatives, also voiced concerns about the constitutional implications.

"The ruling was a devastating moment in our history that altered the balance of power in our constitution where judges assumed the power of Parliament," she said.

"Constitutionally, everything has changed. The Supreme Court has made a ruling on matters once considered untouchable by overturning the decision to prorogue Parliament and the powers of the executive. However, we must respect the judiciary."

But she said there were also serious questions to be asked about Downing Street's handling of the situation as well.

"It's really disappointing, it raises some serious questions about No. 10," she said.