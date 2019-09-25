Councillors who walked out of meeting when environmental protestors attempted to speak branded a 'disgrace'

Members of Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury staged a demonstration outside Shirehall ahead of a Shropshire Council meeting last week, after which four members were allowed into the council chamber for the meeting.

They were told they would not be allowed to speak, as they had not given the required notice. But rather than take their seats in the public gallery, the protestors stood and the front of the room while one began to read a prepared speech to members.

They were quickly cut off by council chief executive Clive Wright and other senior figures, while speaker Councillor Vince Hunt told members to leave the chamber.

Some members chose to remain seated, including those from the Liberal Democrat and Labour groups and the single Green Party councillor.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Andy Boddington said Conservative members walked out "like lambs being rounded up by a sheepdog".

Councillor Boddington said: "Their action was a disgrace. The Speaker told councillors to treat the protesters with the contempt they deserved as they were moved out by security. That was also a disgrace.

"As far as I know, none of us in the chamber knew the protest was to happen.

"It was clear within seconds that there was a divide across the chamber. The Tories walked out as they were instructed to do. They should have stopped to listen."

In a video clip Councillor Boddington captured on his phone, Councillor Hunt can be heard saying: "treat this with the contempt it deserves."

Councillor Hunt said he was referring to the disruption of the meeting and not the protestors themselves.

He added: "Whilst we very much encourage and welcome the public to attend our meetings there is a standard of behaviour required and a degree of respect given to councillors who will make decisions on our behalf through a democratic process.

"At the meeting the Chief Executive explained to the group the process for being able to speak at public meetings and we would welcome any future questions on this basis.

"Tackling the climate change emergency is important to the council and we expect to be held to account for our actions in a calm and proper way. We acknowledge people’s right to protest, but we equally expect important meetings to be conducted without disruption."

Councillor Hunt also said several protestors had since apologised and requested to speak at the next council meeting in December.