Shropshire Labour Party backs climate crisis drive

Earlier this month the Labour Party constituencies of Ludlow and Shrewsbury and Atcham South stated their commitment to the decarbonisation of UK society.

Both passed a motion in support of a Green New Deal which will therefore be debated at the Labour Party Conference at the end of September.

The Green New Deal is a model of transformation which would decarbonise the country by 2030 in order to prevent global temperatures rising about 1.5 degrees C.

It aims to unite the economic and social issues in the UK with ecological collapse and to tackle them through mass investment. Which will not only bring us from the brink of planetary collapse but in doing so will reduce poverty and inequality.

Four days after the motion was successfully carried through the Ludlow Constituency Labour Party (CLP), Shrewsbury and Atcham South also unanimously voted in favour of a Green New Deal.

They even changed the de-carbonisation target to 2025 instead of 2030.

The Chair of the CLP said: "In overwhelmingly supporting the strengthened Green New Deal Resolution, members were conscious of practical difficulties, but voted in a sombre awareness of how little time remains for us to change course and protect human life on Earth."

Organisers of the Shropshire Labour for a Green New Deal campaigners have said they are thrilled at the support from Labour Party members across the county.

Advertising

Media lead, Sophie Marriott, said: "It is amazing to see the Labour Party take the environment seriously. As the party of the working people is crucial that Labour stand up for their stake in the future of the planet.”

The Green New Deal has taken the Labour Party, at the local level, by storm. In Shropshire Ludlow and Shrewsbury and Atcham have joined the North Shropshire CLP in passing the motion. This means that three out of the five Labour constituencies in the area have passed the motion.

Throughout the UK, CLPs have supported the campaign, with a total of 128 CLPs having passed the motion. This means that it will certainly be on the top of the agenda at the Labour Party Conference and will likely be one of their top priorities in the next General Election.