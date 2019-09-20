New Telford council chief executive formally approved

David Sidaway's selection as the man for the council's top job was formally approved when councillors met at last night's full council meeting and voted to support his choice as the preferred candidate.

Mr Sidaway, who worked for the authority previously and has been hailed as the "driving force" behind Southwater, and a number of the borough's major projects, will replace Richard Partington.

Mr Partington left his position in July.

Councillors also voted to approve a 20 per cent increase in their allowances.

The move will see the basic allowance increase from £7,870 to £9,444.

A number of senior positions will also see increases and the council leader's special responsibility allowance, currently a position held by Councillor Shaun Davies, will increase by £5,295 – from £23,768 to £29,063.