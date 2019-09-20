Menu

Advertising

New Telford council chief executive formally approved

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Politics | Published:

A new chief executive will take charge of Telford & Wrekin Council after councillors voted to back his appointment.

David Sidaway's selection as the man for the council's top job was formally approved when councillors met at last night's full council meeting and voted to support his choice as the preferred candidate.

Mr Sidaway, who worked for the authority previously and has been hailed as the "driving force" behind Southwater, and a number of the borough's major projects, will replace Richard Partington.

Mr Partington left his position in July.

Councillors also voted to approve a 20 per cent increase in their allowances.

The move will see the basic allowance increase from £7,870 to £9,444.

A number of senior positions will also see increases and the council leader's special responsibility allowance, currently a position held by Councillor Shaun Davies, will increase by £5,295 – from £23,768 to £29,063.

Politics News Telford Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News