Bridgnorth by-election candidate 'not allowed' to withdraw from race

Nigel Philp, a retired surgeon, and business woman Karen Sawbridge are the candidates to replace the late Bridgnorth mayor Jean Onions who represented Morfe ward.

But Mr Philp says he would not have submitted his nomination form if he had known that Ms Sawbridge was intending to stand in the by-election due to be held next Thursday.

"I was persuaded to stand in the by-election, but had I known that Karen was going to do the same I wouldn't have gone ahead.

"She is a very able businesswoman and will do a fantastic job as councillor. I contacted Shirehall in a bid to withdrawn my nomination, however, I was informed that the deadline had passed and it was too late.

"I have spoken to Karen about my views on the matter and I want to inform the community of my position," he said.

Mrs Onions died in July after a long battle with cancer.