Telford recycling site applies for 6am starts

Johnsons Aggregates and Recycling Ltd have applied to vary the conditions they operate under, and say the change will allow its drivers to beat the early-morning rush.

The company also wants to change the rules governing the maximum weekly number of HGV movements into their Ketley site and the tonnage of material they can carry.

Telford & Wrekin’s planning committee will consider the proposal when it meets on Wednesday, September 25.

In a report for councillors, planning officers write that the Rock Road recycling business was originally given planning permission in 2007, and was given consent to handle incinerator bottom ash, an aggregate material that can be used as a building material.

The business is currently restricted to 7am to 7pm operation on weekdays and 7am to 4pm on Saturdays.

The report authors write: “The applicant seeks to vary the condition in order to allow up to 10 pre-loaded HGVs that would be filled, parked and ready to go on the previous day to exit the site between the hours of 6am and 7am Monday to Friday.

The report adds that no other operations would take place, other than the drivers arriving to start their shifts, and the move would allow the company to deliver recycled products to building sites for 7am starts and avoid rush-hour traffic.

The Derbyshire-based company also plans to close two hours earlier on Saturdays and wishes to expand the maximum weight of material they are allowed to handle, from 72,000 tonnes to 200,000 tons a year.

“This is due to the wet and dense nature of IBA (incinerator bottom ash) that is to be recycled and is heavier than previous waste allowed into the site such as paper, plastic and general skip waste,” the report adds.

They have also agreed to reduce the maximum weekly number of vehicle movements from 600 to 400 and provide £76,000 towards signage and road resurfacing.

Both St Georges and Priorslee and Lawley and Overdale parish councils objected to the plans, raising concerns including road safety and noise disturbance, but Telford & Wrekin officers recommend the committee approves the rule changes.