Tree pruning approved in Newtown

Work on 26 trees, including removing deadwood at The Park and Park Street in Newtown, has been approved by councillors.

The application appeared in front of Powys County Council’s planning committee on Thursday because the land where the trees are is owned by the council.

Councillor Heulwen Hulme, who represents Rhiwcynon, asked: “Have the residents been consulted?

“How has this come forward, who identified the need to do this?”

Planning officer, Richard Edwards, said that the application was more to do with the fact that the trees were in a conservation area.

“It’s an assessment of the value of the trees and whether a TPO (tree preservation order) needs to be put on them,” said Mr Edwards.

Following the answer, Councillor Hulme recommended approving the application.

Councillor Hywel Lewis, who represents Llangunllo, seconded the application and added: “The deadwood needs to be removed in order to prolong the life of the trees.”