Mid Wales playground plans approved

On Thursday, Powys County Council’s (PCC) planning committee met to discuss an application to change the use of agricultural land near Clyro Castle, into a public open space and playground.

The application was made by PCC’s housing department.

Councillors wondered why this application was in front of them when there is already a playground in Clyro.

Elsewhere in the county they said that playgrounds are “being removed".

The report on the application said that the current playground – or “public open space” could be the site for future house building.

Planning officers admitted that they knew the housing department were preparing other planning applications for homes in Clyro but did not have the details.

They stressed that councillors had to concentrate on the application before them.

Councillor Jon Williams, who represents Llandrindod East/West, said: “There is already a facility there.

Advertising

“Is it really needed and why?

“We’re also going to lose some land that’s good for agriculture.”

Planning development manager, Peter Morris, said: “There are other plans that I’m aware of.

“They are not before you at the moment, you have to consider this plan in isolation.

Advertising

“We need to focus on the use of that land.”

Councillor Williams added: “We’re being asked to look at stage two before stage one has gone through the process.

“We could pass this and never see stage one come to fruition.

“I’m all for play areas and open spaces but we as an authority need to be fair to all the communities within the authority.

“There is no need for this at the moment.”

Mr Morris told him if he were to object it had to be on “planning grounds” and not the “order” the applications came to committee.

Councillor Roger Williams, who represents Felinfach, asked: “Has this land ever been considered in the Local Development Plan (LDP) or UDP (Unitary Development Plan) for housing?

“As I understand it was being considered once?

Mr Morris replied: “I’m not sure if that affects the decision making process, there was a candidate site near there but it was not allocated.”

Councillor Williams added: “As councillors we’re always looking for land, in council ownership to develop social housing.

“I suppose there is no reason why if things change in the future for a further application to be made there for housing?”

Due to that Councillor Williams saw no reason to block the scheme.

The application was passed by 13 votes to one against and one abstention.

Clyro Castle which is a scheduled ancient monument looked after by CADW was first mentioned in 1397, but may be much earlier to the 11th century.

It is thought that the castle was used sporadically until the 15th century when it was abandoned.