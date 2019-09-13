Chicken farm plan approved

Powys County Council's planning committee discussed the application from Rob Powell on Thursday, September 12.

Mr Powell wants to build two poultry buildings with feed bins and all the associated infrastructure at land south of Blaenbwlch Farm, Maesmynis, Builth Wells.

At the meeting planning officer Louise Evans added that a belt of conifer trees would be planted to “screen” the units from parts of the nearby B4520 Brecon road.

Councillor David Price said: “I’m very familiar with this area. This is a first class application in a remote area. The conifer planting is absolutely sensible.

“Normally we would want native trees but in the military area there are large formal conifer blocks of planting this would blend in, it will screen very well.”

Councillor Price added that the farms nearest residents – at the Griffin Inn, a former pub, had no objections to the development and he would be happy to move the application.

Councillor Michael J Jones asked: “Have the MOD been consulted?

“I wouldn’t like a stray shot to hit them!”

Ms Evans replied that the MOD had been notified of the application just like other neighbouring landowners.

“There were no comments from them, ” added Ms Evans.

Councillor Hywel Lewis who was in favour of the application plan had some advice for those submitting future chicken farm applications.

He said: “I notice that water comes from supplies in that area, I would make a plea to the agents.

“These huge units use a colossal amount of water they should put rain harvesting as part of the application.”

He believed collecting the rain water for use in the chicken farm would help the environment.

The application was passed unanimously.

The two broiler rearing units will measure 104 metres by 24.7 metres with a ridge height of 6.282 metres.

This is will be to take a maximum of 100,000 broiler chickens that are specifically reared for meat production.

The process takes 45 days with each flock and according to the report Mr Powell intends to rear eight flocks a year.