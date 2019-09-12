Brexit motion to be tabled at Shropshire Council meeting

Green Party member Julian Dean, who represents Porthill, has tabled a motion for the authority’s next full meeting, asking it to “note the threat to medicine supplies and the farming community”.

The proposal, supported by Independent councillor Pauline Dee and Liberal Democrats Andy Boddington, David Vasmer and Roger Evans, calls on the county’s MPs to work to prevent the UK leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement.

The motion – one of five before the borough’s 74 elected members at their next full meeting – says: “This council recognises the damage that is likely to result from a no-deal Brexit, highlighted by the Operation Yellowhammer reports.

“For example, we note the threat to people’s health due to the risk of shortages in medicines, and we note the threat to the livelihoods of our farming community due to the additional checks and changes to tariffs.

“We note that National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters has said that a no-deal Brexit will be ‘socially and economically absolutely disastrous.’

“This council further recognises the Home Secretary’s plans for a no-deal Brexit may well have a negative impact on those members of our community who have chosen to move from elsewhere in the EU to live and work in Shropshire, many of whom are essential workers in the NHS and in our agriculture sector.

“This council states, loud and clear, to EU citizens living in Shropshire: ‘You continue to be welcome here’.

“This council calls on the MPs representing Shropshire to work to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Allowing such a disaster to happen can be avoided by the UK Parliament so refusing to take the necessary action to prevent this would be to willingly inflict harm on the people of this county.”

The motion also calls on Councillor Peter Nutting – the leader of the Conservative-run authority – to write to Prime Minister Boris Johnson “to make it clear to him that Shropshire Council is opposed to a no-deal Brexit which will harm our community.”

All 74 of Shropshire’s elected members will vote on the proposal when they meet on Thursday, September 19.