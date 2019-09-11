Wellington protest over suspension of parliament

Telford for Democracy will be in Wellington Square today from 1.30pm in an effort to convince local MPs to rebel against the government.

Pat McCarthy, who is part of the group, said more and more people were becoming alarmed by recent actions in parliament.

"The group has come together in the last few days under the banner of Telford for Democracy," he said.

"Members have become alarmed at the state of our parliamentary democracy. The shutting down of parliament and thus debate as a strategy to railroad through one of the most controversial constitutional changes in 100 years is reminiscent of historical actions undertaken by fascists around the world.

"When this government undermines the credibility of parliament and its traditions people need to ask what they are going to place in its absence."

It comes as a second protest against the prorogation of Parliament is set to take place in Shrewsbury’s Square on Friday.

The event has been organised by Open Britain Shrewsbury.