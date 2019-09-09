Heather Kidd to fight for Ludlow seat in next election

Mrs Kidd, who is also the Shropshire councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, will be campaigning against a no-deal Brexit in order to support the local economy in south Shropshire.

“There has never been such an important time to stand up and be counted," she said.

"The very thought of the effect of a no-deal Brexit on local farmers and the rural economy has made me want to stand up for the area I love.

“People need someone to fight their battles in parliament, and that is what I pledge to do.”

The Ludlow constituency was represented by Liberal Democrat MP Matthew Green from 2001 to 2005.

Mrs Kidd added: “South Shropshire has a strong liberal tradition of tolerance and openness which Brexit threatens to end.

"Our farmers, our tourist economy, our social care and our NHS are all put at risk by cutting our 40 years of links with Europe. This damaging madness has to be stopped."