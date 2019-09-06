Ludlow MP Philip Dunne launches Brexit survey

Mr Dunne wants to know how local people view Brexit and the best way to resolve the current impasse in Parliament.

Surveys are being delivered to some households but are open to all in South Shropshire online at tellphilip.com

Mr Dunne said: “It is clear there is a great deal of uncertainty about the best way for the country to move forward.

"As the government looks to hold a general election, I want to know if South Shropshire residents back the Prime Minister’s stance to leave by October 31 with or without a deal, and whether they believe a general election is the best way to resolve the current impasse.

"A week is a long time in politics, never more so than now. I am really keen to know what my constituents think about events. So I encourage as many local people as possible to let me know their views by returning my survey."