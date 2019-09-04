Telford Council boss could be chosen within three weeks

Potential replacements for former chief executive Richard Partington will be interviewed this week, and it is believed that a candidate could be put forward by September 19.

The deadline for applicants was at 10am on Monday. Nigel Newman, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said the process would now move forward on Thursday and Friday.

“The applications will now be assessed and shortlisted applicants will be invited for initial interviews later this week,” he said.

“We expect that the appointment process will see a preferred candidate put forward for confirmation by the council when it meets on September 19.”

The council was looking for a “dynamic leader” who can help deliver an ambitious vision for the future.

Applications opened in mid-July, just days after it was announced Mr Partington would be stepping down.

At the time, Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said they wanted someone who could generate new income streams and find investment for the town.

Mr Partington was appointed as managing director for Telford & Wrekin Council in 2011.

The council said his departure was a mutually agreed decision.

Until a new appointment is made Jonathan Rowe, director of customer, neighbourhood and well-being services will be the council’s interim chief operating officer.