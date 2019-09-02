'Stop the coup': 80 take to streets of Ludlow to protest Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament

The protests in Ludlow saw up to 80 people armed with placards march through the town to voice their anger at Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament.

Demonstrations were held on Saturday and Sunday, organised by new group Ludlow Says Stop the Coup.

Protestors gather in the rain. Pic: Andy Metcalfe

Gill George, one of the organisers of the events, said: “On both days, protestors were from a wide range of different backgrounds, with different political views. Some of us pro-EU, some of us anti.

"What we had in common was that we’re local people, we care about democracy and we’re appalled by the creeping dictatorship that we’re now seeing in this country.

"Also none of us want to see the terrible human cost of a no deal Brexit.

Protestors outside the Conservative part office. Pic: Andy Metcalfe

"At the moment, Philip Dunne says he supports parliament being closed down. He needs to think very, very carefully about his position on this."

Among the protestors was town mayor Tim Gill. He said: "I went along as an individual who is absolutely disgusted by what Boris Johnson is doing.

"What was interesting was that we had people from every party there, and those who didn't vote for any party at all.

"The general feeling was that Johnson is almost trying to be like a presidential figure, lording over parliament and members of parliament."

Protestors outside the Conservative part office. Pic: Mike Smart

Ms George said the biggest concern among those who joined the protests was the 'threat to democracy', and that they were met with support from most passers-by.

She added: “The protests built themselves. Both days, we expected to see a handful of people doing a little bit of petitioning. In the event we had over 50 on Saturday, despite torrential rain, and around 80 on Sunday.

"And both days, people insisted on marching through Ludlow down to the Conservative Party offices in Broad Street. People are really angry.

"All those who marched over the weekend are clear. This is just the start of a fight. It’s time to get organised."