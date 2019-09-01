Daniel Kawczynski reveals legal talks over genocide

Mr Kawczynski told Nigel Farage on his LBC radio show today how he is determined to force the German government to "take responsibility for the genocide that was committed in Poland" during the Second World War.

Whilst discussing the anniversary of the German invasion of Poland, Daniel Kawczynski told the powerful story of his grandfather's brother Jan Kawczynski.

The MP retold the story of his grandfather's brother who was killed by the Nazis for harbouring Jewish refugees during WWII.

Jan was instructed to dig his own grave before he and his family were finally executed.

Mr Kawczynski said it was up to individuals to take legal action against Germany as "80 years on they refuse to take responsibility for the genocide in Poland."