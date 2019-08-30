Views sought on planning guidance

The county council adopted a new plan in 2018, which acts as a blueprint, and sets out planning policies for the county outside of the Brecon Beacons National Park. There was a commitment made that alongside the plan, the council would produce supporting Supplementary Planning Guidance (SPG) on a range of topics and consult on these before adoption.

Five sets of guidance have already been adopted on topics such as affordable housing and renewable energy. Now, views are being sought on guidance that looks at Conservation Areas and Residential Design.

Councillor Martin Weale, Cabinet Member for Economy and Planning, said: “Supplementary Planning Guidance provides helpful advice for planning officers, developers and site owners alike. The Council is producing them in-line with the programme agreed with the independent Planning Inspector who conducted the public examination during 2017. We welcome views from all interested parties.”

The consultation runs until 5pm on September 20. Copies of the draft guidance, a feedback form and further information is available on the council’s web site. Go to www.powys.gov.uk/haveyoursay and click on Current Consultations to see the title.

The documents are also available at all libraries and the council’s four main offices in Llandrindod Wells (County Hall and the Gwalia), Welshpool and Brecon.