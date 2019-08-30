Tax rises and new for new food bank on agenda for Shropshire council

The Cleobury Mortimer Town Council will next week confirm their response to Shropshire Council's proposal to change the way they fund the town's library.

Under the plans, the town council would need to fund £24,000 towards the service by the end of 2024/25, meaning a 20 per cent increase on council tax precept.

This increase would facilitate the cost of keeping the library and would equal an extra £21 per year for the average Band D property.

Cleobury Mortimer councillors planned to go to public consultation about the proposal but wanted more information before doing so.

If the funding issue is not resolved, the services could be reduced to a mobile library. These have been rolled out in numerous towns across Shropshire where a bus stops off so people can still access services.

Also on the agenda is further discussions about starting a food bank for families who cannot easily access those outside of the town.

The nearest food banks are in Ludlow and Bridgnorth and transport issues were cited as part of the reason why one was now needed in Cleobury Mortimer. Due to the lack of bus services in rural areas, councillors said a food bank is needed in the town for those who want to access it.

The town council meeting takes place on Monday at 7pm at the Cleobury Country Centre.