Top role at Telford & Wrekin Council still vacant

Telford | Politics | Published:

Job hunters who want to take on the role of Telford & Wrekin Council's chief executive have just a few more days to get their applications in.

The council is looking for a dynamic leader who can help deliver an ambitious vision for the future, the council said.

And any wannabe leaders have until 10am on Monday to submit their applications.

In July it was announced that former chief executive Richard Partington was to leave his role.

Mr Partington was appointed to the post in 2011 and the council said his departure was a mutually agreed decision.

Until a new appointment is made Jonathan Rowe, director of customer, neighbourhood and well-being services will be the council’s interim chief operating officer.

Selection activities for shortlisted candidates will take place on September 5 and 6.

Applicants must email directorrecruitment@telford.gov.uk for a recruitment pack.

