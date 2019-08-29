Suspension of Parliament all part of Boris Johnson's grand plan

Known as prorogation, the move has to be signed off by the Queen and brings to an end all parliamentary business for a set period – in this case, September 9 to October 14.

While the PM has dressed it up as a way for him to “bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval”, it also gives him something of a free reign on Brexit.

A parliamentary schedule that is already short of time due to party conference season suddenly becomes ultra tight, with MPs unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop a no-deal Brexit on Halloween.

Naturally, the legions of Remainer MPs are apoplectic.

The move has been described as “utterly scandalous”, “a constitutional outrage” and “profoundly undemocratic” – and that’s just from the PM’s fellow Tories.

There is talk of forming an “alternative parliament”, the calls for a second referendum have got louder, as have the dire warnings about a “disastrous” and “catastrophic” no-deal.

And you can be sure that anti-Brexit Speaker John Bercow is formulating a plan to stop the Government in its tracks.

There is a certain irony in their wrath.

Advertising

Many of the MPs who are complaining about Mr Johnson’s move being an affront to democracy are the same ones who want to overturn the democratic vote delivered in the EU referendum.

Mr Bercow’s words on the matter highlight the cavernous gulf that has developed between the Commons and the public over the last three years.

“At this time, one of the most challenging periods in our nation’s history, it is vital that our elected Parliament has its say,” he said,

For many of the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the EU, MPs have had ample time to debate Brexit.

Advertising

Instead of attempting to find a workable solution to cut our ties with Brussels, many of them have strained every sinew to stop it from happening.

They have voted against Brexit legislation at every turn and scandalously demanded a second referendum – suggesting Leave voters were conned and didn’t know what they were voting for in the first one.

So while MPs are up in arms about Mr Johnson’s move, large sections of the public will undoubtedly be more annoyed at our politicians than they are at his efforts to shut them out.

It just may be that this strategy – which has the hands of top advisor Dominic Cummings all over it – is playing into the PM’s hands.

A month ago Mr Johnson appeared to have backed himself into a corner by his own Brexit promise.

Now he has opened up the possibility of a “parliament against the people” general election. Even if the likely confidence vote in the Government next week succeeds, there is little chance of him agreeing to step aside.

Downing Street is already briefing about an early November election, and if Mr Johnson can get the Brexit Party onside, then he could land the majority he needs to push through his plans for the country.

It could also harry the EU into action, with a no-deal departure looking increasingly likely.

For Mr Johnson and his “do or die” pledge, desperate times require desperate measures.