Newport Innovation park work can start

Full planning permission has been granted for 24 new business, industrial and storage units on land near the south corner of the A41 and A518.

Outline planning consent has also been granted for two more phases, which would bring 19 larger buildings.

Telford and Wrekin Council is one of the co-applicants behind the plans, and Newport Town Council has promised to “maintain a watching brief on this long-term major construction and development".

A planning statement, prepared by Michael Gilbert of Peter Brett Associates on behalf of the applicants, said: “The proposed development is a key element of the Newport Innovation and Enterprise Package which recently secured £6.36million funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership under the Local Growth Fund.

“The delivery of the NI Park on this allocated strategic employment area will provide a significant economic boost to the local area.

“The site will be split into three phases.

“Full planning permission is sought for Phase One, which is the eastern portion of the site.”

Mr Gilbert notes that phase one will provide 24 relatively small units, totalling 3,830 square metres of floorspace.

Full planning permission for Phases Two and Three will be sought at a later date, he adds.

Telford and Wrekin Council, along with Lilleshall-based H Timmis (Farms) Ltd and Xafinity Pension Trustees Ltd are the joint applicants.

Newport’s town councillors discussed the proposal at a planning meeting last year.

A statement released by Newport Town Council following that discussion said “the general consensus was that the development is a great opportunity for Newport and Harper Adams University”, but asked the borough council to respect the wishes of residents and provide advance warning of disruptions and road closures.

“Members discussed the application on its overall merits and welcomed the investment, whilst acknowledging that the development will substantially change the dynamic of the town, and not all residents will be in favour,” it said.

“However, it will provide much-needed employment, hopefully for young people, and substantially maintain the viability of the town for years to come.

“This application will be a regular item on the town council agenda to allow members to be conversant and maintain a watching brief on this long-term major construction and development.”