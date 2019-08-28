Shropshire Council launches leisure facility survey

Shropshire Council has asked people to complete a survey about the Sports and Arts in the Community Leisure Centre (SpArC) in Bishop's Castle.

They want to know how people feel about the changes to the way SpArC will be operated over the coming months to get a better understanding of how the leisure facilities in the town are currently used. They also want gather views concerning opportunities for the future.

It was announced in early 2016 by Shropshire Council that the budget set out for leisure centres in the area would be extinguished by 2018.

However, due to public outcry and campaigning from the 'Save the SpArC' group, the centre was secured and will be operated by Shropshire Council as of April 2020 as they take over from Teme Leisure.

The council cited the public's determination and trust in the fact they will use the facilities as their reason for going forward and investing in the centre.

The survey closes on October 31 this year and can be accessed through the Shropshire Council 'Get Involved' page on their website.