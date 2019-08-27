Answers demanded over town centre overspill car park refusal

The application was made by construction company, Evabuild.

The car park at New Church Street was part of their scheme to redevelop Ladywell Shopping Centre in Newtown.

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan, Plaid Cymru member for Glantwymyn, asked what were the reasons behind the rejection under delegated powers.

Councillor Vaughan said: “This is quite a big development in the centre of town, it’s a big investment and I understand that the present public car park will be used by Quartix the new tenants for the office development.

“The developer has offered to give a piece of land for a public car park there, but at the last minute has been turned down, it just seems odd.”

Planning officer, Tamsin Law, replied: “It had to do with the setting of a listed building there were real objections to it on those grounds.

“We asked the applicant to provide the economic justification for it and no information was forthcoming to satisfy those concerns.”

The planning officer’s report on the application says: “The setting is often an essential part of a building’s character.

“The Built Heritage Officer has considered the proposal together with additional information submitted during the processing of the application including the car park statement and 3D visuals and objects to the proposed development.

“This is due to the adverse harm the development would have on the setting of Newtown Baptist Church, including the perimeter railings which are Grade II* listed.

“Due to the significant and demonstrable adverse impacts, it is considered that the proposal is contrary to national legislation and policy.”

Earlier this year, work began on the £600,000 redevelopment of the Ladywell Shopping Centre.

When finished, the centre is set to be renamed the Ladywell Business Hub.

Powys County Council has helped fund the redevelopment with a £280,000 loan from the Town Centre Loan Scheme.