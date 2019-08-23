Communications boss quits council post just weeks after starting role

This leaves PCC with the headache of having to look for another senior management team member in the autumn.

It is understood that Mr Middleton, resigned due to ill health.

His appointment earlier this year was seen as the last piece of the senior management reorganisation jigsaw which saw 24 posts condensed to 16.

This was supposed to save in the region of £1million to £1.3million of which only £440,000 has so far been found.

Staff at county hall have been told that parts of his role will be taken over by Emma Palmer.

Ms Palmer is the current head of strategy, performance and transformation programmes and 'guardian' of the risk register.

From September 1 Ms Palmer will be responsible for communication and Welsh language service.

It is expected that she will be known as head of transformation and communications.

A PCC spokesman said: “​The council will be going out to recruitment for a head of service responsible for remaining service areas in the coming weeks and in the meantime Vanessa Young, corporate director for transformation, will cover the role.”

Mr Middleton’s departure follows that of head of education Dr Alec Clark who will be leaving at the end of this month to take up a post as a director of an trust education in England.

PCC announced at the end of July that Lynette Lovell will become a temporary chief education officer.

She will be supported by consultant Geraint Rees, who has been described as an “experienced education professional who has supported improvements in schools and education authorities across Wales over many years.”

Mr Middleton joined PCC from Ceredigion County Council and replaced former head of communication, Anya Richards.