Fairer funding quest must not be sidetracked - council leaders

Shropshire Council's leader Peter Nutting has joined 30 other local authority leaders in writing to the government to ask for action to increase funding for the shire counties.

The letter says that rural areas receive £209 fewer for each resident compared to their urban counterparts.

Mr Nutting said: "A lack of funding has contributed to the perverse situation in which some residents in London pay half the council tax of those in shire counties.

"Counties face a deficit of £11.2 billion – nine times greater than in the capital."

The Copthorne Councillor also said how they had expected progress on re-balancing the funding under Theresa May’s government, but were concerned that efforts do not stall under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's regime.

Councillor Nutting said: “Under the stewardship of Rishi Sunak – now Chief Secretary to the Treasury – good progress was made on the fair funding review. There was hope that there would be a genuine balancing of funding. But the changing of the guard in Westminster has cast doubt over this.

“If the Prime Minister is to fulfil his pledge to level up opportunity in this country, we must have a cast-iron commitment to fair funding for our overburdened councils.

“Mr Johnson knows from his time as Mayor of London how the capital benefited from more funding, enabling him to invest in its infrastructure and in local services while also cutting council tax. It is time our shire counties were given the same opportunities.”

In response to the letter a spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “The Prime Minister has set out his vision for levelling up our country by giving local leaders greater powers, and this year alone we’ve given local authorities access to £46.4 billion.”