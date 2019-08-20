Plan to showcase Shropshire's cultural gems

Shropshire Council is offering a contract worth between £15,000 and £20,000 to companies tasked with the aim of devising the strategy for the county.

One of the aims of the plan is to specifically try to capitalise on Shropshire's assets through tourism.

A tender document published by the council says the plan will look at the "development of Shropshire as a 'destination' for visits and spend", and also to attract inward investment.

It is expected that the draft of the strategy will be completed by February next year.

As part of the tender document, the council outlines how the strategy will put culture "at the heart of future development".

It states: "The use of culture to refresh neighbourhoods, improve the physical environment, offer places to go and things to do, increase local pride and a desire to stay in that place, and build stronger communities is well established.

"Cultural assets contribute economic and environmental benefits as well as encouraging better physical and mental health, reducing loneliness and isolation and contribute to regeneration; attracting new and increased investment and creating jobs and opportunities for local people. Culture and heritage also offer fantastic opportunities to educate, inspire and encourage people of all ages to aspire for a better tomorrow.

Recreation

Advertising

"A cultural strategy for Shropshire will build on the exceptional culture and heritage of county to collaboratively set a new five-year strategic direction that puts culture at the heart of future development."

The document states how the culture of the county is not only tied to what are considered traditional features such as museums and parks.

It states: "At one level, ‘culture’, is about places to go and things to do. It includes arts, sports, libraries, reading, museums, heritage, archaeology, archives, architecture, crafts, children’s play, parks, open spaces and green networks, countryside recreation, leisure, tourism and the cultural and creative industries.

"However, culture is about much more than this. It is also: Our sense of identity – as individuals and as a society – the connections we feel with where we live and the people we live among; Our spiritual, intellectual and emotional characteristics; Our traditions, beliefs and values In short, it is about what makes us distinctive and how we choose to express this at community or individual level."

The document says the strategy should 'promote and celebrate Shropshire’s cultural assets', as well as "support the development and retention of local cultural talent".

Companies have until Monday, September 9, to submit bids.