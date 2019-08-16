Shropshire councillor selected as Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate

Clare Aspinall, a Shropshire Council member for Oswestry East, has been selected as the prospective parliamentary candidate for the City of Chester seat.

Councillor Aspinall said: “I am really, really excited and over the moon to have been selected as parliamentary candidate for Chester for the Brexit Party.

“It is now not a case of if you voted leave or remain but a case of wanting democracy to be done.

“This has been three years of waiting and several MPs stading in the way of democracy.

“The Brexit Party has a huge range of diverse candidates and I am absolutely thrilled to have been selected to join them and ensure the will of the people is carried out.

“We have a fantastic MP in North Shropshire in Owen Paterson and he gets it.

“Now I want to ensure that I can stand up for democracy as well. We are ready.”

Richard Tice, Brexit Party chairman, said: “Parliament and the Cabinet can no longer ignore the will of the people because the Brexit Party has shown we are primed and prepared to fight an election.

“The Brexit Party now has hundreds of prospective parliamentary candidates standing ready to offer a much-needed democratic alternative which is faithful to the referendum result delivered over three years ago.

“If MPs block our departure again or vote for the terrible withdrawal agreement we will hold them to account at a General Election.

“The Remain dominated parliament and cabinet can no longer ignore the will of the people because the Brexit Party has shown we are primed and prepared to hold their feet to the fire and change politics for good.”

Councillor Aspinall is also a member of Oswestry Town Council.