North Shropshire Lib Dems’ candidate chosen for general election

Helen Morgan, a chartered accountant, has been chosen by members.

Helen, who lives with her family in Harmer Hill, said: “I am delighted that members have selected me to be their prospective parliamentary candidate for the next general election.

“The general election could happen in a matter of weeks. Both the Conservative and Labour parties are gripped by crises and infighting.

"Not only is Brexit likely to be a disaster for north Shropshire, it has led to increasing extremism in British politics, with trust in politicians at an historic low.

“Many voters feel the two main parties of the past century no longer reflect their values.

"We need politicians who will act in the interests of their constituency and country, whose standards of behaviour are civilised, whose motivations are not clouded by personal ambition or financial gain, and whose opinions withstand rational challenge.

"I can meet these standards, and with the positive message of the Liberal Democrats, inspire voters of all ages, defend our liberal values and make a difference at a local and national level.”