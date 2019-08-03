Children’s care home gets go-ahead despite concerns

Powys County Council’s planning committee discussed the application by Stockport-based Care4Children, which wants to turn Corndon Manor, at White Grit, near Churchstoke, into a care home where two carers would look after four children.

Residents living in the quiet rural area have been opposed to the scheme and held a public meeting in May to discuss it. Churchstoke Community Council also opposed the application and one of its members, Councillor Gary Cross, spoke at the county council meeting.

He explained it would put more strain on sewerage infrastructure, cause an increase of traffic on narrow single-track lanes and take a long time for emergency services to respond to incidents in an isolated rural spot

Sarah Brown, representing the residents of White Grit, added that 31 letters of objection had been sent to the county council from the 28 homes nearby.

Ms Brown added: “The social needs of our small hamlet have not been considered at all in this application.”

Agent for Care4Children, Adrian Rose, said: “The company I represent deal with children and young people who through no fault of their own have had a very poor upbringing and deserve a chance in life.

“I understand the concerns of residents," he said adding that the children "are not delinquents”.

“There is no difference in how this house would operate from how it would if a large family were living there.”

Mr Rose added the it was hoped the children would integrate into the society there, such as playing for the local cricket club and be known and respected in the area.

Councillor Jonathon Wilkinson revealed he had spent time in care while growing up and sympathised with the youngsters' plight.

But he a similar home in his ward had caused anti-social behaviour.

“It’s similar to this and had a very negative impact on the community, I would hate to see the same thing happening to this community,” said Councillor Wilkinson.

Councillor Francesca Jump said: “We’re talking about four or five children with complex problems that they will bring to a completely new situation.

“There’s going to be problems.”

Committee solicitor, Colin Edwards, reminded the members that they were there to look at the planning application and should not “speculate” on the quality of management or the problems the children may have.

Councillor Phil Pritchard said that he knew the area well and pointed out the main road (A488) between Bishops Castle and Shrewsbury is only 500 yards from Corndon Manor.

He said: “I think this building absolutely lends itself to what is required. These children do need a chance in life, it really is that simple.”

He proposed approving the application and was seconded by Councillor Roger Williams. The application was passed by 11 votes to four.