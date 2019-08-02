Broseley Town Council move could be on the cards

Broseley Town Council (BTC) has passed a motion that will see the organisation – currently under the jurisdiction of Shropshire Council – write to Telford & Wrekin Council to see if the authority would accept them coming under its governance.

It is understood that the motion, which was considered at Broseley Town Council's meeting on July 9, was passed by a margin of six to five.

The narrow margin of the vote reflects the divisive nature of the move, with some councillors having previously raised their dissatisfaction with Shropshire Council over the allocation of Community Infrastructure Levy Funds.

As a result of the vote the council is now expected to draft a letter to Telford & Wrekin Council outlining the matter.

The minutes of the meeting show that if Telford & Wrekin Council were to respond positively to the request then Broseley's councillors would look at the process required and any potential costs of going ahead with a switch.

A record of the minutes from the July meeting states: "Following a vote council resolved to proceed with the request for Broseley to become part of Telford & Wrekin Council."

The minutes add: "Clerk to draft letter to Telford & Wrekin Council requesting they consider the move. If they give an affirmative response BTC will then consider the process and the expense which would be incurred."

It is far from clear how the move would work in reality and whether it is legally possible.

When the issue was raised last year Telford & Wrekin Council said they would want to understand the implications of any potential switch.

Speaking in November Russell Griffin, spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "It is Broseley’s democratic right to pursue this option.

"We would expect to be consulted and would want to understand all the implications, particularly for current residents of the borough, before deciding whether or not to support any such proposal."