'Too much time on their hands': Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski hits back at Telford councillors

Daniel Kawczynski was responding to a unanimous vote by the borough’s 54 elected members, opposing his suggestion they should merge with Shropshire Council.

Conservative Mr Kawczynski has repeatedly said the boroughs should merge, and has accused Telford and Wrekin Council of holding up Future Fit, the £320million hospital reorganisation.

He said the merger of five authorities to form modern-day Shropshire Council resulted in “massive savings”, and added that further amalgamation to include Telford and Wrekin would give the county more influence over government.

“My experience of government is that, when most counties come to lobby government on infrastructure projects, they come in on a county-wide basis,” he said.

“If you are Cornwall, Devon, Northumberland or Cumbria, you go in collectively and say ‘We represent these half a million or so people, this is what we need’.”

Bridgnorth District Council, North Shropshire District Council, Oswestry Borough Council, Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council and South Shropshire District Council were merged into Shropshire Council in 2009.

Mr Kawczynski, who has represented Shrewsbury and Atcham at Westminster since 2005, said the creation of modern-day Shropshire Council was “forced onto us by Gordon Brown’s government” but delivered “massive savings” and better value for money.

“This government’s attitude is different. They aren’t going to make any change,” he added.

Last week, Conservative councillor Stephen Bentley proposed a motion which read read: “This council completely opposes both of these scenarios and, while recognising the benefits of joint working and co-operation with Shropshire Council, we also recognise the importance of local accountability and democracy.”

Councillor Gilly Reynolds, a member of the ruling Labour group, tabled an amendment adding that a merger would “cause severe detrimental consequences” and condemning Mr Kawczynski’s “continuous and disgraceful attacks”.

Councillors voted by a majority to add the amendment, and the amended motion was then passed unanimously.

Mr Kawczynski said: “I think this motion shows that they have a little bit too much time on their hands, and it’s very concerning that they are trying to shut down any form of debate.

“They want to protect their little empire without thinking of the long-term effects.

“I think it’s explosive. It’s highly dangerous. And it’s all because of politics.”

In January, a Shropshire-wide NHS committee approved the Future Fit proposals, which would see the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital house the county’s only full accident and emergency department. The A&E at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital would become an urgent care centre.

Following a request from Telford and Wrekin Council, Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered an Independent Reconfiguration Panel to review the decision.

At the same meeting where the motion was passed, Telford and Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said he had had a “constructive meeting” with the panel.

“I reiterated this council’s belief that the plans are not in the best interests of this area’s health services,” he said.

He pointed out that the council has offered “practical solutions”, including helping the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust refurbish four homes at the PRH.

“This offer of free accommodation to graduates has already attracted a cohort of junior doctors,” Cllr Davies said.

“Another two houses are being worked on.”