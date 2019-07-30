Shropshire fire authority to survey public over fighting crime commissioner takeover

On Monday a judicial review dismissed fire authority attempts to block West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion from taking over the management of the service – a move that was previously approved by the-then Home Secretary, Amber Rudd.

Now Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority has launched a survey to find out if the people of the county are in favour of the organisation continuing its challenge.

Mr Campion has made his feelings clear, urging the government to now formally approve the joint governance model.

In a statement after the judicial review had delivered its findings Mr Campion also said that money spent by the fire service on legal challenges would be better used on providing firefighters.

He said: "This process has gone on long enough. The significant cost the fire authorities have incurred and the delay orchestrated have done nothing to help our police and fire services, nor the communities of West Mercia.

"The money that the fire authorities are spending on expensive legal fees could be better spent on frontline firefighters and the resources they need to keep us safe. I hope the government will now progress joint governance without delay that will focus on delivering the best possible services to our communities."

The fire authority has launched its online survey, asking the public to answer four questions.

A statement accompanying the survey says: "The fire authority remain convinced that there is “no overwhelming case for change” as endorsed by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, the independent assessors appointed by government.

"However, before continuing to fight against the change of governance, the fire authority want to be assured this is what their communities want them to do."

The questionnaire asks if respondents are Shropshire residents and if people "believe your existing fire and rescue authority have delivered you a good service over the last 10 years?".

It also asks if people believe the fire service would improve under the control of the police commissioner, and if they want the fire service to continue campaigning against the takeover.

In its statement the authority says: "The existing Fire Authority for Shropshire are strongly of the view that the current form of governance, with locally elected councillors being put forward by their local authorities to represent their communities, works well and does not need changing."

The survey can be found at surveygizmo.eu/s3/90159381/SWFRA