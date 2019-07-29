Telford & Wrekin Council leader in cuts warning to new PM

Councillor Davies has signed a letter along with more than 100 other Labour council leaders in England and Wales, to call for the new prime minister to immediately invest £2bn in children’s services and £2bn in adult social care.

He said: "This letter has my full support. I am calling on the new prime minister to also use the upcoming Spending Review to restore funding to local government to 2010 levels over the next four years.”

"We are delivering a powerful message to the Prime Minister and Chancellor that councils simply cannot take any more cuts. Further cuts to local government by central government will mean that there will be devastating effects for children at risk, disabled adults, and vulnerable older people, as well as on community services up and down the country.”