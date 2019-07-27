'Bonkers' four-day working week call for Shropshire Council staff voted down

Lib Dem councillor Andy Boddington today implored the council to investigate the suggestion, for the wellbeing of staff and to cut emissions.

But his motion was met with considerable opposition at the full council meeting at Shirehall.

Councillor Dean Carroll said: "I thought it was a parody when I read about this in the Shropshire Star. We have long had flexible working arrangements for our staff.

"A serious question. Do you propose to tell staff that they are taking a 20 per cent pay cut, or tell staff that they are going to be working longer every other day, or do we have to find an extra 20 per cent in staff costs to make up for the lost hours?

"I think that it is an absolutely bonkers motion."

Council leader Peter Nutting said: "I actually think this would be a backward step. Our staff are treated extremely well.

"We have all sorts of arrangements. Some work two or three days and do the rest at home.

"I don't want to interfere with things. I don't think there has ever been an issue with working flexibility.

"I'm going to ask the Conservative group to vote this down."

Labour councillor Alan Mosley abstained from voting, and said: "We ought to be talking to staff and unions first. That is why I cannot support the motion.

Councillor Boddington said: "I think it would show our support for our staff. We know that some are under quite a lot of stress.

"People work harder and plan their working week better. There would be more flexibility and they would get more time with their families.

"It doesn't have to be compulsory. The council would still be public facing for five days a week. I would like it to be looked at in the next few months.

"This was not a publicity stunt. I don't think it would be a backward step."