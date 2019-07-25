Councillor Ron Whittle elected as mayor of Bridgnorth again after death of Jean Onions

Councillor Onions, who represented the Morfe ward on Bridgnorth Town Council, died after a long battle with cancer at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury on July 15.

She had only become mayor in May, with Ron Whittle OBE as her deputy.

At a meeting of the town council on Tuesday night Councillor Whittle was elected to return to the role he had held for the previous two years before Councillor Onions was elected mayor.

He chaired the meeting and opened it by saying: "As I'm sure you're all aware, Jean passed away last week. It's a sad loss for council but I think on the other hand we can be pleased for her that she managed to stand as mayor and complete the first couple of meetings.

"It's still a sad occasion."

Councillor Onions proposed a minute's silence in remembrance, which was observed by the councillors, before opening the election.

He was the only councillor nominated, by Kirstie Hurst-Knight, and was voted in by nine of 10 councillors. The tenth, David Cooper, abstained.

Councillor Whittle said he had spoken with Councillor Onions' family to explain that the election was taking place, and that they were happy with it to go ahead.

Councillor Hurst-Knight was then elected as deputy mayor.

Councillor Onions' funeral will be held on August 2. A private cremation ceremony will be held before a service of celebration and thanksgiving at St Mary Magdalene church, Bridgnorth. It will take place from 1.45pm.