'Now get on with Brexit': Shropshire and Mid Wales MP s welcome Boris Johnson as new PM

They said it was now vital that he focused on the important job of delivering Brexit by October 31.

Mr Johnson, who lived in Shropshire as a young man, will become the UK's new prime minister tomorrow after decisively winning the Conservative Party leadership election.

He beat rival Jeremy Hunt by a margin of almost two-to-one, receiving 92,153 votes to Mr Hunt's 46,656.

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he was delighted by the result of the election, having backed Mr Johnson from the start.

Boris Johnson

He said Mr Johnson was the ideal man to take the fight to MPs who were seeking to derail Britain's exit from the EU.

"I'm delighted that he's won," said Mr Kawczynski. "I was one of the first 30 MPs to support him. His message resonated with me, the unequivocal nailing of his colours to the mast stating that we must leave on October 31.

"Boris is a great campaigner, with the experience and drive to get Brexit across the finishing line on October 31, and to then take on Mr Corbyn in what will be a gargantuan, herculean battle of wills at the next general election.

Advertising

"This remainer parliament has attempted to instigate a coup against the people in a way that is unprecedented, with the aim of blocking Brexit.

"Every time the people of a sovereign European country have had the temerity to take on the European Union, be that Denmark, France or Ireland, the people have been told to think again, don't make the same mistake again. They have picked a fight with the wrong people this time."

Boris Johnson

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, who had also been a strong supporter of Mr Johnson, said he was delighted with the result.

Advertising

He said: "It's a resounding result, it gives him a strong mandate to do the job, and gives him the authority to deliver Brexit. I wish him the best of luck."

Glyn Davies, MP for Montgomeryshire, had backed Mr Hunt in the contest, but said he wished Mr Johnson every success in his new job.

"I was a supporter of Jeremy Hunt, but Boris Johnson has won convincingly, and it's my job to ensure he is very successful, for the good of the country and my party," he said.

"All of us will ensure he becomes a very successful prime minister for the country, delivering Brexit and ensuring a very good relationship with the European Union as a sovereign country."

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, who had been Mr Hunt's campaign manager, congratulated Mr Johnson on his success and called on the party to unite behind him.

"I have been proud to have been Jeremy Hunt's campaign manager," he said.

Boris Johnson

"He has shown formidable talents to inspire and lead during this campaign, presenting a plan to deliver Brexit and an uplifting vision for Britain.

"Boris has already indicated he will look to implement his ideas."

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, added: "This is a convincing win for Boris.

"I hope he will now deliver a positive domestic agenda, deliver Brexit, and stop Jeremy Corbyn getting into Number 10, given Corbyn would ruin jobs, destroy savings and hike income taxes."

Opportunity

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said Mr Johnson had the potential to be a great prime minister.

“We have had three years of Brexit stalemate and project fear which has dominated the agenda and been harmful to our politics and created uncertainty for our businesses," she said.

“We now have an opportunity to get Brexit done and move forward. I wish him well and urge colleagues to back him to help him get the job done for the good of our country.”

Nicola Lowery, chairman of Telford Conservative Party, said, who had backed Mr Johnson in the election, said the election had shown the Conservative Party at its best.

"We now need to unite and deliver in the national interest," she said.

But not all Conservatives in the county were happy with the outcome.

Nic Laurens, the former councillor for Meole Brace ward in Shrewsbury, posted a video on Twitter of him shredding his Conservative Party membership card.

Mr Johnson was accompanied by Mr Paterson on a visit to Ellesmere last month, where he recalled his time living in West Felton, near Oswestry.

He married his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, at St Michael's Church in the village.