Discussions over Shrewsbury Labour candidate 'ongoing'

Earlier this week Dr Laura Davies, who has contested the Shrewsbury & Atcham seat for Labour at the last two general elections, revealed that she had decided to remain in her post despite losing a vote of no confidence from her Constituency Labour Party (CLP) last month.

Her decision came after the Labour Party said that the matter was one for the CLP to resolve.

However, it has now emerged that the matter is not settled and is being discussed at a higher level of the party.

Catriona Graham, secretary of Shrewsbury & Atcham CLP, said: "As far as the constituency party is concerned the matter is ongoing."

A Labour Party spokesman said they were still hopeful the matter could be resolved at a local level.

Selected

He said: “We continue to encourage the Constituency Labour Party and the Parliamentary Candidate to solve their differences locally and we are sure that a satisfactory resolution can be found.”

Announcing her decision to remain in the position Dr Davies had said: "I have the backing of the party leadership, I am the National Executive Committee-endorsed candidate, I was selected in a robust and proper process, now it is time – in the face of collapsing public services and a Conservative government making a complete hash of it – that we need a Labour government, and to do that we need to win places like Shrewsbury.

"I am committed to the area, and it would be an honour to represent Shrewsbury in parliament, and that is what I intend to do."