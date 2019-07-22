Tories choose next prospective parliamentary candidate for Montgomeryshire

Craig Williams, who was born and raised in Welshpool and served as the MP for Cardiff North between 2015-2017, will be the Tory candidate whenever the next election takes place.

Mr Williams said: “I am delighted to have been selected and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members and officers of the Montgomeryshire Conservatives.

"I am passionate about Montgomeryshire. It is my home; it is where I grew up, and it where my wife and I have chosen to raise our children.

"If the people of Montgomeryshire put their faith in me, I will do all I can to be a strong voice for them in Westminster.”

'Effective fighter'

Mr Davies described Mr Williams as a fantastic community champion.

He said: “Craig understands the needs of the local people and the specific issues we face here in rural mid-Wales. I have no doubt he will be an effective fighter for the people of Montgomeryshire in Westminster.

Mr Williams says his priorities will include improving digital and transport infrastructure across the county.

Advertising

Protecting and enhancing cross border services, particularly the NHS, will be high on his list of priorities – as will championing the local way of life.

He said: “I am very proud of our way of life and I will be focusing on agriculture, tourism and small business. It is evident that the way we support farming will be changing as we leave the EU, but many issues are devolved and this needs significant co-ordination on both fronts.”

Montgomeryshire AM Russell George said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Williams as a member of the local Conservative team.

He said: “Craig understands local concerns and is campaigning on the issues that matter to the people of mid-Wales.

He added: “It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Glyn for the best part of a decade, working together to promote and protect Montgomeryshire’s interests in Westminster and Cardiff Bay. We shall continue to work closely to help constituents.”

Chair of Montgomeryshire Conservatives, Ruth Canning, said: “Over the last nine years Glyn has been a dedicated and committed Member of Parliament for the people of Montgomeryshire and although it will be sad not to have Glyn as our MP, we’re delighted that Craig will continue Glyn’s fight for local services and make sure the challenges of a rural area like ours are not forgotten in Westminster.”