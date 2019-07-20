Telford & Wrekin Council looks set to declare 'climate emergency'

Cabinet member Carolyn Healy will propose a motion, committing the local authority to measure and track its own carbon footprint and adapt its practices “to deal with the effects of the ongoing changes in climate”.

The motion, which also commits the borough council to ditch single-use plastics by 2023 and support plastic-free projects locally and nationally, is one of three due to go before the next full session of Telford & Wrekin Council.

The other two, both proposed and seconded by opposition Conservative members, oppose any merger with Shropshire Council and support the retention of free TV licences for over-75s.

The first part of councillor Healy’s motion reads: “This council resolves to declare a climate emergency”.

It adds that the council should “make a commitment for operations and activities to be carbon-neutral by 2030” and “work with partners to identify and implement adaptation and mitigation measures to deal with the effects of the ongoing changes in climate”.

It promises to work with residents and businesses and avoid “impoverishing our most deprived communities”.

Neighbouring Shropshire Council voted unanimously to declare a climate emergency and become carbon-neutral by 2030 at a meeting in May.

The second part reads: “This council resolves to support the Plastic-Free Communities campaign.”

Advertising

Concern

It adds that the council should “make a commitment to remove single-use plastics from operations and activities, replacing them with sustainable alternatives, by 2023” and “continue to support national plastic-free campaigns”.

Both of the opposition motions were tabled by Councillor Stephen Bentley.

The first “notes with concern the recent statement by the MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham concerning a wish to see this authority either merged with Shropshire or completely abolished” and asks Telford & Wrekin to “oppose any plans for abolition or merger by all and any means possible”.

Advertising

In June, Conservative Daniel Kawczynski MP sent written questions to the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government asking about the potential benefits of merging the authorities, and this week, in a question to Prime Minister Theresa May, accused Telford and Wrekin of holding up the Future Fit hospital reconfiguration project.

The final motion reads: “The members of this authority are united in their support for all residents aged 75 and above to have free TV licences irrespective of financial status”.

Last week, the BBC announced automatic free licences for the over-75s were to be scrapped. Under new rules, only certain low-income households would be eligible.