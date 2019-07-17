Minister urges people to check whether they are due a council tax discount

Mr Hamilton was commenting after the latest annual report for The Council Tax Reduction Scheme, CTRS, suggested that some of Wales’ most vulnerable households were missing out.

He said: “The CTRS has been protecting low income households in Wales for five years but I am concerned that not enough people are being made aware of the scheme.

“It is very worrying if people are not getting the support to which they are entitled.

“Many households across Wales are struggling to cope because of the continual squeeze by the Welsh Government. People need to be told loud and clear that there is help out there for them.

“Take up figures for the scheme are gradually decreasing which is a concern because I would be surprised if the number of people needing support had actually gone down.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may be entitled to discount on their council tax bill, under the national scheme, to act now and check.”

Last year, the average award for those on the scheme was around £940 and in 2018 to 2019

the scheme supported nearly 280,000 households, one in five households in Wales.

Approximately 220,000 of these paid no council tax at all.

Finance Minister, Rebecca Evans said the Welsh Government has commissioned external

research, which it hopes will help to identify households who might be missing out.

The research is currently looking to understand the impact of Universal Credit on take-up of our CTRS and the value of council tax reductions.

It also includes the impact of Universal Credit on rent arrears in Wales. The research is due to be published in early 2020 and the findings will be used to help inform the development of the CTRS scheme going forward.