Climate change to be raised at Telford and Wrekin Council’s next meeting

It comes two weeks after the opposition leader at Telford & Wrekin Council accused Labour’s four-year plan of being 'a bit light' on the issue.

Council leader Shaun Davies promised the vote at the latest meeting of his cabinet, and said he 'looked forward' to Conservative support. He added building a 15,000-panel solar farm in 2014 was an example of the administration’s proactive approach to environmental issues.

Neighbouring Shropshire Council declared a climate emergency in May and set a target to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

All 54 Telford and Wrekin councillors will meet on July 25, and the wording of the climate motion before them is due to be published later this week.

Last week, the borough’s nine-member cabinet approved a ‘programme to protect, care and invest to create a better borough’.

Green

Conservative leader Andrew Eade said he agreed with elements of the plan, 'particularly on policing and social care', but added: “I think, if anything, it’s a bit light on climate change.

"I know you’ve included one or two green issues but I think the agenda for climate change is going to become huge and it would really be good for a local authority such as this to lead the way. I really don’t see that in any great detail.”

Councillor Davies, who leads the ruling Labour group, said: “You’ll be glad to know we have a motion at next council on climate change. I’m looking forward to your support in regards to that.”

Councillor Davies pointed out Telford and Wrekin was the second council to build a solar farm – the 30-acre, 15,000-panel facility near Queensway business park – and accused the Conservatives of wanting to 'sell it off'.

Councillor Eade, who attends cabinet meetings as a non-voting observer, denied this. He said his opposition had ordered a profit and loss report into the site.

“When we finally received that some months later, and we saw that, indeed, it did make a profit, we were happy to support it,” he said.