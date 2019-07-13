Telford council pledge for a ‘better borough’

Shaun Davies, the council's leader, told members of the cabinet that the authority was ‘respected for its innovation’.

He said Telford & Wrekin was a family-friendly borough, with the council seeking to protect, care and continue to invest in services.

Councillor Davies said: “We are on the side of our residents. A couple of months ago we had an election and we put forward a positive vision for Telford & Wrekin.

"When I was knocking on doors people were saying what the council should be doing. We have big issues forced on us by the Government and we want to make Telford & Wrekin a better borough to live in, work and visit.”

Members pledged to continue to fight the closure of Telford’s 24/7 A&E and consultant-led women and children’s centre; to continue to keep council tax among the lowest in the Midlands; to continue to invest £80m per year in protecting the most vulnerable adults and children in our community and invest £50m in roads and footpaths across Telford and Wrekin. They also committed to continue to invest in creating new jobs for residents and to continue to fight any proposed merger with Shropshire Council or other authorities.

Members also agreed to protect and support the borough’s most vulnerable children and adults; to secure the best start in life for children and young people; to protect and create jobs as a 'Business Supporting, Business Winning Council'; to improve local people’s prospects through better education, skills and training and to keep neighbourhoods safe, clean and well connected.

In the meeting they also pledged to support communities and those most in need and work to give residents access to suitable housing; to improve health and wellbeing across Telford & Wrekin and to protect and champion the borough's environment, culture and heritage.

Councillor Andrew Eade said he was disappointed that more emphasis had not been place on climate change initiatives.

Councillor Davies said the authority had done a 'huge amount' around the environmental agenda but admitted: "There's a lot more the council could do. We will continue to do what we can on climate change."