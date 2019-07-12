Talks over £25 million cut in Telford & Wrekin Council spending

At a meeting of the Cabinet councillors discussed the authority's 'extremely challenging' future.

A report to the cabinet shows that the authority is facing continuing budget pressures in two of its biggest spending areas, adult social care and caring for looked after children.

Overall however, there remains long term uncertainty around its budget as the Government has still to confirm future funding arrangements for councils from April next year.

The £25 million savings will be on top of the £123 million that it has saved from its budget in the last 10 years.

The council has said that its is on track to complete this year with a balanced budget, but that it is having to plan for more cuts over uncertainty in funding that it will receive from government.

Councillors were told that the authority is under pressure in both its adult social care, and looked after children's departments – two of the most costly services. The council has confirmed that it has put in another £1 million to help both departments.

Despite the situation the council said it expects to end the year with a contingency fund of £3.6 million for unforeseen issues or emergencies for the rest of the year. Any money left over would then be used on "key community priorities" or to "help support the budget in future years".

The authority said its treasury management work was proving successful, and is performing £2m ahead of target.

The council’s key Pride in Our Community initiative will also be boosted by an extra £400,000 to help tackle a range of smaller environmental schemes outside of existing contracts or capital schemes.

This will bring the total Pride in Our Community investment in the borough improving the environment, roads and footpaths to more than £50 million from 2018 to 2022.