Parking signs bid deferred over cameras row at Telford supermarket

A Telford and Wrekin planning committee member said it would be “absolutely ridiculous” to decide about the 11 signs at Morrisons in Lawley when they did not yet know if the numberplate recognition system was going ahead.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets has applied to put automated numberplate recognition (ANPR) cameras at its Lawley store, but councillors refused permission in December.

That decision is currently being appealed. The committee voted to delegate the decision over signage to planning officers to make after the Planning Inspectorate ruling.

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council chair Jayne Greenaway said the overall scheme was a “a money-making exercise through penalties”.

She said: “There will be no opportunity to pay for parking. This application is merely to inhibit other businesses and will be detrimental to others in the community.”

Councillor Greenaway added that signage applications from other businesses in the area had been refused.

She asked: “Is it acceptable for one business and not others to advertise?”

John York also spoke against the proposal, saying the car park was “approved years ago as a community car park” and has been used by customers and businesses unconnected with Morrisons extensively.

He said: “Perhaps the committee could put in motion procedures for the council to purchase the car park, thereby putting an end to this farce?”

Mr York added that residents are already protesting against the proposed restriction by shopping elsewhere.

Sarah Lowe, acting as agent for the applicants, acknowledged a “large number of objections” had been received, but pointed out that the planning officers’ report recommended approval.

She added that the document, which she called “clear and balanced”, said “the content of the signs is not relevant” to the application.

Committee member Councillor Peter Scott asked: “Is there any point us discussing this with an appeal outstanding? A deferment would seem to make sense.”

Councillor Nigel Dugmore agreed, saying: “It’s absolutely ridiculous that we’re considering putting signs up for a scheme that we don’t know is going to be approved.”

Councillor Ian Fletcher went further, recommending it be refused under the Lawley Design Code, agreed in 2004 when the area’s Sustainable Urban Extension was first granted planning permission.

Quoting from a summary in the planning officers’ own report, he said: “‘The Design Code indicates visual clutter should be strongly resisted.

“‘Officers consider that the existing built environment has been designed in the most positive way feasible and the addition of incremental street signage would be unlikely to enhance the build environment’.

“The officers are saying they’re no good!”

The committee voted unanimously to defer the application until the result of the appeal is known.