Oswestry ‘missing out’ on road improvements

Town councillors say that the 2019/2020 capital works programme for road patching and surface treatment had just one scheme for the Oswestry area.

At Wednesday's council meeting, members of the planning committee were read a letter outlining recent changes to Shropshire Council's roads department and a summary of the works programme.

Town clerk Arren Roberts said that the letter recognised the difficulties in obtaining funding.

He reminded councillors that schemes of community concern had been taken out of the programme.

Councillor Sandy Best said that looking through the schedule of works across Shropshire for the entire year there seemed to be just one for Oswestry - Weston Lane.

"That's it, that's all there is, just one. Oswestry seems to have been missed out."

Councillors were most concerned about a drain on Church Street, saying there were worried it could be sinking.

"It became noticeably worse when large lorries came through the town last week when traffic was diverted," committee chairman, Councillor Mike Isherwood said.

He said he was also concerned about the constant repatching of Church Street.

Councillor Chris Schofield said: "Maybe we should asked Shropshire Council if we can use out own 'cil' money to mend our roads."

The council voted to write to Shropshire Council expressing concern about the lack of money for road improvements in the Oswestry area.

It is also to say it is surprised that there is no mention of safety improvements to Eastern Oswestry, which the town council has been calling for.