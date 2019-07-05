Meetings to discuss huge development sites

The former Ironbridge Power Station site, Clive Barracks and RAF Cosford have all been identified by Shropshire Council as areas to develop going forward.

A 10-week public consultation began on Monday and now three meetings have been called, where the council says it will explain the nature of the proposed developments and give the public the chance to have their say.

Councillor Robert Macey, cabinet member for housing, said: “These three strategic sites would generate new investment in employment, increasing the number but also the quality of jobs locally, and provide additional housing, improved infrastructure and local services.

“These meetings are an opportunity for people to find out more about the proposals and the current consultation, and raise any questions or comments. We hope as many people as possible will come and join us.”

The consultation responses will be used to inform the next stages of the Local Plan review with formal consultation on a full ‘pre-submission’ version of the revised Local Plan expected in spring 2020.

Shropshire Council then expects to formally submit the Local Plan, together with any formal objections, for examination by the Planning Inspectorate in June 2020.

Strategic sites are large sites of more than 25ha in size, which are not associated with meeting the growth needs of any particular settlement but which will contribute to achieving the aspirations of the Economic Growth Strategy for Shropshire.

At this stage proposals for a strategic employment site, housing and related community services north of Junction 3 of the M54 have not been supported as a preferred development site. It’s considered that further evidence and justification is required before determining whether this site could be identified as suitable in principle for development.

The first meeting will be held at RAF Museum Cosford on July 10. The second will be at Buildwas Village Hall on July 17 and the third will be at Stoke-upon-Tern Village Hall on July 18.

All meetings will last from 7pm to 9pm.