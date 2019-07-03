£10 million plan to convert former council offices into care home

Powys County Council has revealed that it wants to convert Neuadd Maldwyn, its former Welshpool offices, which it decided to close last year, into an "extra care" site for older people.

The authority's cabinet will consider the proposal at its meeting next week.

The decision would be a significant step for one of the town's largest buildings, which has been left without a use and an uncertain future.

The authority's corporate director of social services, Alison Bulman said: "A review of older people's accommodation in Powys has identified Welshpool as a priority area for the development of extra care. A gap analysis found that the town has significant demand for such a service with little or no facilities to meet the need.

"A report is scheduled to be considered by the county council's cabinet on the 9th of July 2019, regarding the potential of developing the council's Neuadd Maldwyn in Welshpool as the location for this exciting and much needed development."

A statement from the council said: "Extra care housing is recognised as an excellent way of supporting people in their own communities, receiving the care that they may need without having to move into care."

The county's first Extra Care scheme Llys Glan-Yr-Afon opened in Newtown in 2017.

The prospect of finding a use for the building has been welcomed by Councillor Graham Breeze, who represents Welshpool's Llanerchyddol ward.

He described the potential investment as “incredibly good news for Welshpool and the surrounding area".

He said: "There is a massive shortage in Welshpool of this type of facility so any improvement is to be welcomed.

“Helping residents remain in their own community without having to enter care homes has to be a priority and I am delighted that we are able to consider the possibility of providing state-of-the-art extra care facilities in Welshpool.

“A similar project opened at Llys Glan-Yr-Afon in Newtown two years ago and has proved a huge success.

“Financially these are very difficult times for Powys County Council and the difficult decision to close Neuadd Maldwyn was one that had to be taken with the property haemorrhaging money and in a very poor condition.

“Powys has an ageing population and while the cost of social care is spiralling it is really good news that the authority has recognised the opportunity to meet the demand for an extra care facility in Welshpool and at the same time make good use of the building.”