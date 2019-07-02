Shropshire climate crusader calls for more urgent action

Adam Shipp, from Shrewsbury, is a member of Extinction Rebellion and was arrested in London when taking part in the Easter demonstrations.

Yesterday, the council's newly formed Climate Task and Finish Group met to discuss what they can do to combat climate change.

But Mr Shipp feels the council is not taking the situation seriously enough and he is dismayed that, while the group was formed last year, it has taken them more than six months to meet.

See also:

"Shrewsbury Town Council recently announced they aim to be carbon neutral by 2030," he said. "This is similar to many other councils around the country. We urge Shropshire Council to do the same.

"We have worked closely with the town council and have undertaken a 'carbon audit' for them to put into action. It is a really positive way of working with the council.

Change

Advertising

"We appreciate that Shropshire Council is a much bigger beast with their own officers working on this but the fact that the council's new task and finish group has only met for the first time this week does not show there is a huge priority around climate concerns and that needs to change.

"It has been reported that Shropshire Council may be working towards a 2040 or even 2050 deadline. We would like them to be more aspirational and aim for 2030. Anything longer than this is not really an 'emergency'.

"We would like them to emulate Stroud Council in Gloucestershire which is already carbon neutral.

"Shropshire Council has spent more than £50 million on shopping centres and plans to spend millions on the North West Relief Road. Instead, we believe they should be putting the money in to renewable energy. They should be investing in our children's future rather than shopping centres or a new road.

"I ask anyone who cares about the planet to write to the council and urge them to take action. We met with the MP for Shrewsbury Daniel Kawczynski at a lobby held in Parliament Square recently. He said there is nothing more important than the economy. I disagree with that. Our childrens' futures and that of our planet is the most important. There is no such thing as an economy on a dead planet."