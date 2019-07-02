Newport gym limbers up to make expansion bid

The Physical Sculpture Gym could have front and rear extensions added if Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department approve the bid.

A design statement says Alpha Athletics, the company who run the “thriving” Broadway club, want to increase their membership and provide a wider range of equipment.

The applicant is Nigel Hunt, of Bromstead Heath, Newport, and the design statement is submitted by architect Francis Turner, who writes: “The applicant’s building is let to and operated by Alpha Athletics, a fitness training and development company.

“This is a thriving business with a positive membership serving Newport and the surrounding area.

“Membership level is currently constrained by the extent of floor area and Alpha Athletics are looking for additional space so membership can be increased and a wider range of equipment provided.

“The applicant has also identified a further client intending to take space for a sports-related physiotherapy rehabilitation unit. This will require a private consultation room and a large equipment area.”

Local councillor Thomas Janke has written in support of the application, but asked that the builders manage their work to “minimise disruption” to traffic around the nearby Shuker Field.

He said: “I see no issue with the extensions either side of the building.

“However, as councillor for this ward, I am acutely aware of the issues residents already have with traffic and the addition of parked cars, particularly when there are football matches on Shuker Fields.

“I therefore request the construction be managed in such a way that it minimises further disruption to residents, including school drop-off and pick-up times.”

Newport Town Council will discuss the application, and Telford & Wrekin’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.