Telford MP Lucy Allan backing Boris Johnson to be next PM

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Politics | Published:

Telford's MP has become the county's latest to declare their support for Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson with Lucy Allan in Telford in 2017

Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford, had supported Home Secretary Sajid Javid in the Tory leadership contest until he was eliminated.

Now Ms Allan has revealed that she would support bookies' favourite Boris Johnson for Prime Minister, with Sajid Javid as his Chancellor.

Writing on her blog Ms Allan has said: "Whilst there are many who will argue that Boris Johnson is not the best person to be the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is the only person who will take us out of the EU on 31st October 2019.

"Until we leave the EU it is almost irrelevant who is Prime Minister, for as we have seen with Theresa May, without delivering Brexit, the Prime Minister is not in power and Government is in paralysis."

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski, North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, and the Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard had previously declared their support for Mr Johnson.

Read Ms Allan's full blog post here.

Politics News Telford Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

